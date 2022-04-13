FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 95.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

