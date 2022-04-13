FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

