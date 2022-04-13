Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth $2,521,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter worth $102,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter worth $256,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

