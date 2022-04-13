Gala (GALA) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $283.94 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery (EVE) traded 87,464,104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.30 or 0.02685072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104074 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

