GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE GNT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,027. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 73,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 66,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

