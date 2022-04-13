GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 489,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 10,239,354 shares.The stock last traded at $14.77 and had previously closed at $13.36.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

