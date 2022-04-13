Garry L. Moody Sells 4,655 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,705,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

