Garry L. Moody Sells 4,655 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
