Gary McGrath Buys 46 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($196.61).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($196.03).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($194.79).

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.32. The company has a market cap of £157.29 million and a PE ratio of 35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 499 ($6.50).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

