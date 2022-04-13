Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.70. 3,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.