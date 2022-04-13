General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 11.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAM opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

