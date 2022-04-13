General Motors Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

General Motors stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

