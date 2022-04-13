General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.