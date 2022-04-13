Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Genfit has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.38.
Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFT)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.