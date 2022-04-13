Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Genfit has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

