Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 6%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 62,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,784,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

