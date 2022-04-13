Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

