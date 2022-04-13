Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $480.86.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 47.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

