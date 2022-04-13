GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GPRK stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

