George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.99

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$160.99 and last traded at C$160.87, with a volume of 44945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$161.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on WN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 431.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$148.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 10.8132961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 616.62%.

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$2,838,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,191,346.16. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total transaction of C$4,034,082.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,782,974.61. Insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,453 in the last ninety days.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.