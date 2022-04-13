Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 7.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 31,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,345,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Geron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 413,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

