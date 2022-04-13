GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

NYSE GIA remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GigCapital5 has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.