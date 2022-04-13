Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 995 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $720.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,358. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.70 and a 1 year high of $747.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.41.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

