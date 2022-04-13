Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,019.05. 852,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,686,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $921.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $971.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

