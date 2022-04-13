Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $252.04. The company had a trading volume of 138,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

