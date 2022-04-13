GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.
GSK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($21.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,783.80 ($23.24) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,789.60 ($23.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £90.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,608.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,566.59.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
