GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($21.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,783.80 ($23.24) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,789.60 ($23.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £90.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,608.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,566.59.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

