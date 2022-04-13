Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.91. Glencore shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 49,691 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLCNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

