Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 563 ($7.34).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 623 ($8.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 6.08 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 530.88 ($6.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,816,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,039,465. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 288.40 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.40 ($6.99). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market capitalization of £69.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

