Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 1,118.7% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 1,118.7% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

