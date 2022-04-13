Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 1,118.7% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 1,118.7% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
