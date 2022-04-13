Globe Life Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

