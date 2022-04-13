Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.
GLBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,743. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
