Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GSMG opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

