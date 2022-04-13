Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 3.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 6,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,377,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

