Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 3.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 6,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,377,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
