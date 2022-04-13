Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Up 4,475.0% in March

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 4,475.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Hemp stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Good Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
About Good Hemp (Get Rating)
