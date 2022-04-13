Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Up 4,475.0% in March

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 4,475.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Hemp stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Good Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

About Good Hemp (Get Rating)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.