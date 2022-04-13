Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 3.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. 107,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 282,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

