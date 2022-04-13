GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $18.15 on Monday. GoodRx has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -259.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $23,049,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.