Gpwm LLC Buys Shares of 52,580 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.1% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.21. 4,673,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

