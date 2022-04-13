Gpwm LLC Invests $15.93 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 13.3% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Brightworth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,388,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,879. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

