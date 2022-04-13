Graco Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Graco has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Graco stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 170,777 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,253,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

