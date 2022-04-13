Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GHM. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24. Graham has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

