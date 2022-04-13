Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.63

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.63 and traded as low as $18.42. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 2,479 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

