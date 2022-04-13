Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPEAF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.77.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

