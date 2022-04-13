Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 718.17 ($9.36).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.12) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPOR stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 735.50 ($9.58). 442,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,261. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 733.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 740.95. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 636 ($8.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.56).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.