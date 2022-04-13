Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GSBC opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $736.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.