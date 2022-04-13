Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00. Barclays currently has a hold rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as low as C$23.23 and last traded at C$36.75, with a volume of 186792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.91.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1355663 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.