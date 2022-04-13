Grin Market Capitalization Hits $15.99 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $1.69 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.79 or 0.07571092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00812916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00093967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.63 or 0.00581901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00365710 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

