Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $80,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,778. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

