Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GBOOY opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.