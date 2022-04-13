Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.34

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03), with a volume of 89695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.32 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.86.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile (LON:GIF)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.