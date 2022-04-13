Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.98. The stock has a market cap of £552.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.