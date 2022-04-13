Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,299 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,195,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

