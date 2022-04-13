Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,431,000 after acquiring an additional 426,453 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,794. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

